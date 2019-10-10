DPSO seeks suspects in school break-in

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a break-in at Central High School in Grand Cane, in hopes of identifying potential suspects.

According to DPSO, the break-in happened late on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Central High School. Police say surveillance video shows a woman passing by the camera, shortly before it was pushed up to point toward the ceiling.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrests of the people involved in this crime.

Anyone with a tip is urged to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 872-3956 or call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-505-STOP (7867).

