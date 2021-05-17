DPSO: Sheriff’s detectives seek information on early-Sunday morning shooting

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s detectives are seeking information about a shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the DPSO, they were notified of the shooting of a 22-year-old male that allegedly took place during a trail ride near White Springs Road on the north end of the DeSoto Parish line.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover, but investigators are seeing information to help them unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who has information that might help investigators is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956 to speak to a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division.

For anonymous tips that can lead to reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867 or use the DeSoto Parish Sheriff App to Submit a Tip discretely.