SPD investigating drive-by shooting between two women in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting between two women that happened Sunday night.

Corporal Angie Willhite said a woman was in a car with her sister in the 2800 block of Desoto St. when another woman drove up next to them and starting shooting.

The woman was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.

