Drive-by shooting in Highland leaves 1 dead, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A person is left dead inside of a car following a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of E. Wichita Street.
A total of eight SPD units showed up at the scene to investigate. When police arrived, they found someone inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
