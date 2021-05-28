SPD: Drive-by shooting on Fulton Street leaves 1 dead, at least 4 people sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the hunt for at least four people after a man was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Midway neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The fatal shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on Fulton Street. The Shreveport Police Department says when officers showed up at the scene, they found a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire. The victim is believed to have been in his 20s.

According to SPD, a dark-colored sedan drove by with at least four masked people and they all opened fire on the victim, striking him twice.

The car connected to the shooting had temporary licenses plates on it. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.