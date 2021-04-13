Drive-by shooting on Lamar Ave. leaves 1 wounded, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say a man was struck by gunfire while he was sitting on the porch of a home in Shreveport’s Country Club neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lamar Avenue. Shreveport police officers say they received a call about a shooting in the area.

When they showed up at the home, they learned that two men were sitting on the porch when a car drove up and starting firing at them.

One of the men was hit in the hand by a bullet, and he was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.