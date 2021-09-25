Drive-thru birthday party for child rescued after being allegedly being thrown into Cross Lake by his mom

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drive-through birthday party for the child rescued after allegedly being thrown into Cross Lake Friday will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ochsner LSU Health, according to Shreveport City Council Woman Tabatha Taylor.

Allegedly, the child’s mother, who later was identified as Ureka Black, threw the 5-year-old boy and a baby off of a Cross Lake bridge Friday morning. A third child was found unhurt later.

Police say the body of a male infant was recovered from the lake by Shreveport police marine patrol officers after someone reported seeing a child floating near the Cross Lake bridge just before 11 a.m. Friday.

A marine patrol then found and rescued the five-year-old in the water

Medical personnel will bring the little boy down to the front door of the hospital at 1541 Kings Highway and people can drive through and wish him happy birthday.

Organized by SPD Sgt. Tawanna White, those wishing to bring a birthday card, gift card or a gift.

Any overages of gifts will be stored at the Shreveport Police Department.