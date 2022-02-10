SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A car crashed after allegedly running from a traffic stop in south Shreveport on Thursday night.

Around 7:50 p.m. Louisiana State Troopers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation near Line Ave. and LA 3132. According to authorities, the car tried to drive away but quickly crashed. That’s when the driver and a passenger tried to run on foot.

The Shreveport Police Department and Louisiana State Police set up a perimeter to search for them. One of the suspects has been arrested and police are working to identify the other. A warrant will be issued once police know their identity.

Police say there is not a threat to the public’s safety.

Charges have not yet been filed. No injuries from the crash were reported. If you have any information call the Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-7411.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.