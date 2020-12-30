Survivor identified, new details released in fiery fatal Shreveport crash involving car stolen out of E. Texas

Shreveport police say the passenger in a stolen car was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into a vacant house in West Cedar Grove, sparking a fire. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have released new details about what led up to the fiery crash Sunday that killed one of two men who were in a car stolen out of East Texas over the weekend.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 2008 Infiniti was taken from the victim early Sunday morning while he was filling up at a gas station at Hwy 155 and I-20.

The victim had pulled in to get gas at the Valero just before 8 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up and one of two men in that car got out and told him his taillights were out. When the victim went around to the back of the car to check, one of the men jumped in the driver’s seat of the Infiniti and took off. The other man got back into the other car, which police say had been stolen from the parking lot at Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport and took off, as well.

After heading down the service road for some distance, police say they abandoned the vehicle stolen out of Shreveport and continued on in the stolen Infiniti. But the owner of the stolen Infiniti was able to track the location of his cell phone, which was still in the car.

That information was passed on to Shreveport police, who were able to head to the area and spotted the stolen car. While the officer followed but did not give chase, police say the driver was speeding when he lost control and crashed into a vacant home on Wallace Street. Both the house and the car caught fire.

Police have since identified the surviving occupant of the stolen car as 19-year-old Travion Jamario D’andre Jefferson, who was able to get out of the car before the crash. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. The other occupant, who has not yet been identified, was unable to escape and died at the scene.

Police have not said which of the two they believe was at the wheel at the time of the crash.

Jefferson remains in custody but has not been charged, according to SPD. They say criminal charges are “possibly pending” and the investigation is still on-going.