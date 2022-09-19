SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man led deputies and police from several organizations on a chase through multiple East Texas counties into Louisiana Sunday.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:33 p.m., they tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Dallas on I-20, near mile marker 601. The driver refused to stop and began a multi-agency chase.

The car drove west into Gregg and Smith counties before turning back eastbound. Smith and Gregg County deputies and police from Longview, Hallsville, and Waskom joined in the pursuit.

Officials say, as the driver crossed into Louisiana, Greenwood police managed to use spike strips to bring the vehicle to a stop near the Louisiana Visitor Center.

HSCO says the driver, Reginald Sanders, and his passenger Shauntavia Newsom ran on foot and were arrested shortly after. Both suspects were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center pending charges in Texas.

Sanders is wanted out of multiple agencies in the DFW area related to numerous robbery investigations.