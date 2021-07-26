Drone captures shooting that left 2 people, unborn baby dead in Texas

(KPRC/NBC NEWS) — Drone video shows Texas soccer players run for cover during a shooting that left two people and an unborn baby dead next to the field where they were playing.

The fatal shooting took place Sunday morning at Matias Almeyda Training Center near Houston.

Harris County deputies said a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were at her son’s soccer game when they were confronted by the woman’s ex-husband, who had also been watching the game when he spotted the couple in the parking lot.

According to authorities, the 42-year-old man walked up to the couple and opened fire on them before walking to his vehicle and driving away.

When deputies arrived, the 29-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman were found shot. The man died on the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

The suspected gunman was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Angel Guerrero is a soccer player and witnessed the shooting.

“I was on the bench. I was watching the game. I heard the first gunshot. I looked around to see what was happening. I thought a car had crashed or a wheel exploded or something like that. I saw the guy pick up the gun and started shooting both the woman and the man,” he said.

