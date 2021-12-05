Drug bust: 4 behind bars after CPSO narcotics agents find alleged drug sales operation

(l-r) Tiffany Carter, Nicholas Gilbert and Tracy Carter were arrested Thursday on drug charges, while a 16-year-old juvenile in the home was arrested on firearms charges. (Photos courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were arrested during an investigation into illegal drug sales, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Tracy Carter, 49, Nicholas Gilbert, 43, and 24-year-old Tiffany Carter, along with a 16-year-old juvenile are behind bars, after Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit paid a visit to a home in the 3400 block of Stonewall Street.

After an investigation into the possibility of drug sales at 3427 Stonewall Street, CPSO narcotics agents were able to obtain a search warrant, which they brought along Thursday when they paid a visit to the home.

At that visit, agents found a 16-year-old juvenile in possession of a stolen handgun with an extended magazine. In addition, approximately 71 grams of methamphetamine, 530 grams of marijuana and multiple digital scales were found on the property.

Tracy Carter and Gilbert were arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, while Tiffany Carter was arrested for possession of schedule I with intent to distribute.

The juvenile was arrested for juvenile in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.