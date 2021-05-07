Drug bust in Sabine Parish yields drugs, stolen guns, & smoking devices; 1 arrested

John Matthew Tatum, 44, is charged after deputies say they found drugs, stolen guns, and devices inside of his property on Highway 483 in Converse Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man has been charged after deputies say they found drugs, stolen guns, and devices inside of his property in Converse Thursday afternoon.

John Matthew Tatum, 44, is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II (meth), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (synthetic cannabinoids), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and 3-counts of Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents started investigating Tatum several months ago and were able to get a search warrant for his Highway 483 property. Agents and Detectives seized about 1.8625 pounds of methamphetamine, 388 grams of marijuana, 23 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, several smoking devices, measuring scales, and three stolen firearms.

A total $75,000 bond was set Friday morning by 11th Judicial District Court Judge Stephen B. Beasley. Tatum remains in jail at this time.