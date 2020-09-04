Drug bust in Sunset Acres neighborhood lands 4 Shreveport people behind bars

(L-R) Chico Bell, 39, Tonniesha Pouncy, 34, Quanterious Johnson, 25, and Johnny Hill, 33 have been charged with a number of drug crimes following an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Photos: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four people were arrested in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Tuesday following a drug investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

According to CPSO, 39-year-old Chico Bell, 34-year-old Tonniehsa Pouncy, 25-year-old Quanterious Johnson, and 33-year-old Johnny Hill have all been charged with a number of drug crimes after narcotic agents busted them at a home earlier this week.

It happened in the 3000 block of Meadow Avenue. Narcotics agents say they executed a search warrant at the home and recovered about nine grams of marijuana, 70 grams of powder cocaine, about 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 65.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1,005 dosage units/234 grams of methamphetamine tablets, packaging material, digital scales, two firearms, and multiple rounds of ammunition. Agents also recovered items used to manufacture crack cocaine.

Chico Bell, 39, is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II cocaine, possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine, possession of CDS with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Tonniesha Pouncy, 34, is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II cocaine and possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine.

Quanterious Johnson, 25, is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II cocaine and possession of a firearm with CDS. Johnson was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from SPD for aggravated kidnapping.

Johnny Hill, 33, is charged with possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with CDS and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Special Response Team and members of the US Marshal’s Task Force assisted with the execution of the warrant.

