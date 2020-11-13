Drug charges land Shreveport man behind bars

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of possessing cocaine and marijuana now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department, on Friday morning 37-year-old Dematric Gladney was arrested in the 3400 block of Pines Rd.after the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant.

Agents recovered 5.7 grams of cocaine, packaging material, approximately 5.4 grams marijuana and over $1,000 in cash.

Gladney, 37, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule II cocaine and possession of schedule I marijuana.