HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police say they made two arrests and got illegal weapons and drugs off the streets with a traffic stop last week for an expired license plate.

It happened on May 25. The officers believed the driver and passenger may have been involved in criminal activity and initiated a search of the vehicle. During the search, officers found 45 grams of methamphetamine and stolen firearms.

Methamphetamine seized by Haughton police (Source: Haughton Police)

Stolen weapons and drugs seized by Haughton PD

Cortez Washington, 26

Caundre Anderson, 19

26-year-old Cortez Washington is charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of schedule I, II, schedule II manufacturing/distribution, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and introducing contraband to and from penal institutions.

19-year-old Caundre Anderson is charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Both men were arrested and booked into Bossier Max.