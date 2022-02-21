LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman was arrested and charged with 3rd DUI Monday morning after she drove onto an elementary school campus and crossed a walkway.

According to Eunice Police, the car was driving on N. Third St. when it entered the parking lot of St. Edmund elementary school. It drove between the school and St. Anthony’s Rectory, crossed a walkway between the school and cafeteria, and came to a stop at the entrance to a playground. No students were in the area at the time.

Skyla P. Briley, 29 of Arnaudville was arrested for 1st offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation. This was Briley’s third “1st offense” in 6 weeks. She was arrested back in January by State Police in St. Landry Parish and again in mid-February in Leonville on DUI charges.

She has been charged with a first offense because she has not been convicted of the previous charges. As the cases go through the system and if convictions are made on either of the previous cases, the other charges will be modified. If convicted on two offenses, the third charge would be a felony.