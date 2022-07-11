NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two women are behind bars after the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office found children living in what they report as “deplorable living conditions.”

Delanea R. Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana, and Megan Lee Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville, are facing child cruelty and neglect charges after a recent investigation.

APSO says, “Uniformed patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of LA 1 in connection to a potential protective order violation” on May 5. Deputies who arrived at the home reported finding several children in poor living conditions. Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) responded to the scene, where they say “the children displayed signs of injury and neglect.”

Investigators say Delanea R. Settlemyre and Megan Lee Crawley allegedly left the children in terrible living conditions. Both are also facing child abuse charges.

Crawley was arrested a little over one month ago and taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. The 30-year-old is charged with violation of protective orders and four counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Settlemyre was captured in Indiana and extradited to the Assumption Parish Detention Center last week. The 24-year-old is charged with four counts of cruelty to juveniles with force or violence and four counts of criminal neglect of family.

No bond has been set for Delanea R. Settlemyre, while the bond for Megan Lee Crawley is $112,500.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.