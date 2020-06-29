Duson Police: Natchitoches man arrested for allegedly breaking into home to try to murder suspect

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly breaking into a Duson home in an effort to find the suspect in a homicide in Lafayette Saturday, authorities said.

Jonathan Perry, of Natchitoches, was armed when he reportedly forced his way into the home in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road threatened two women, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.

“Once inside, Perry was said to brandish the Derringer-style handgun at two female residents while demanding to know the whereabouts of a sister to one of the victims, because Perry was attempting to avenge the death of a friend who had been murdered in Lafayette on Saturday,” Judice said.

Perry was arrested a few blocks away from the home at about 9 p.m. that night. Judice said the suspect claimed the victim in the Meadow Lane shooting was former a former jail cellmate.

Perry was unaware that Mitchell Dautreuil II, the suspect in Saturday’s shooting in block of Meadow Lane in Lafayette, had already been arrested by Lafayette City Marshals, Judice said.

Perry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail and faces the following charges: home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond has been set at $100,000 on the aforementioned charges and additional unrelated charges are pending a bond as well, Judice said.