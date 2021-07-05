Dye pack-carrying robbery suspect arrested

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested a New Jersey bank robbery suspect seen on surveillance video as a red dye pack explodes during his escape.

Newark public safety officials said a police detective spotted the 27-year-old man Monday on the street and arrested him. He faces robbery and weapons charges.  

Authorities allege that the male suspect walked into a Capital One branch at about 10 a.m. Saturday and passed a note to a teller saying he had a gun and demanding money. Officials said the teller gave him $2,300 cash along with the dye pack, which contained another $200.

Surveillance footage released by police showed the suspect walking east outside the bank wearing a backpack Saturday. As he begins to cross a street beyond the bank property, the dye pack sends up a red cloud causing the suspect to discard the pack and run north out of camera view.  

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect had an attorney; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Monday.

