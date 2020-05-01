E. Texas man arrested following police chase in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man was arrested on multiple charges following a police chase Friday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 30-year-old Jeremiah Fisher is charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, burglary of a habitation, possession of a prohibited weapon, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.

The police chase started around 9:00 a.m. MPD says a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a passenger car near the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Washington Street. Fisher reportedly refused to pull over and police chased him until the fleeing car crashed at the Oak Manor Apartment complex on Victory Drive.

Police say Fisher ran into a parked car, and fled from his vehicle with a firearm in his hand. Fisher attempted to hide the gun in some bushes and soon forced his way into someone’s apartment. He was confronted by the resident and ran back out.

Marshall police later found Fisher and took him into custody.

