E. Texas man charged, accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend from her home

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – A Marshall man has been charged, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her home last weekend.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 21-year-old Erick Arellano Lozada is charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury family violence, and driving while intoxicated.

On Friday, Aug. 6 around 11:20 p.m., MPD was alerted of a crash on Victory Drive. When officers responded to the scene they Lozada chasing a woman around the crashed car.

Police spoke with the woman and she told them that her ex-boyfriend, Lozada, showed up at her house and forcefully took her with him without permission.

When Lozada began driving, the victim was able to grab the steering wheel, which resulted in the car veering off the road and crashing.

Lozada was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 7.