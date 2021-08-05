E. Texas man wanted on contractor fraud in De Soto Parish arrested

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man accused of lying and telling clients in De Soto Parish that he is a licensed and insured contractor to work in the State of Louisiana is now in custody.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Colby Zane Melton, of Center, is charged with residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payments.

DPSO says Melton told customers he was licensed and insured to work in Louisiana; however, detectives contacted the Louisiana Licensing Board of Contractors and confirmed that Melton is not a licensed contractor.

Melton allegedly shows false pictures of his prior work, which have been found to have been taken from another source online.

Deputies are seeking information from the public, or anyone who may have fallen victim to this Melton’s work.