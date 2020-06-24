E. Texas teen shot at Juneteenth celebration, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Texas where a teenager was injured by gunfire during a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night at the McNoble Harper Park in the 600 block of Melrose Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned there was an all-day Juneteenth celebration event going on when multiple gunshots were fired inside the park.

Police say there were over 3,000 people in attendance and unfortunately, a teenager was shot. There is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or has photos of the event, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.

