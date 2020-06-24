Live Now
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing

E. Texas teen shot at Juneteenth celebration, Atlanta police investigating

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Texas where a teenager was injured by gunfire during a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night at the McNoble Harper Park in the 600 block of Melrose Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned there was an all-day Juneteenth celebration event going on when multiple gunshots were fired inside the park.

Police say there were over 3,000 people in attendance and unfortunately, a teenager was shot. There is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or has photos of the event, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss