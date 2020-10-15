E. Texas woman back in Bowie Co. to face charges in murder of mother, baby removed from womb

As of Tuesday, October 13, 27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker remained in custody in Idabel, Oklahoma. Parker faces homicide and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a Bowie County woman and the child authorities say was removed from her womb. (Source: Idabel Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County woman accused in the death of a New Boston mother and the baby removed from her womb is back Texas to face the charges after waiving extradition from Oklahoma on Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms was returned to Texas Wednesday and booked into the Bowie County Jail on charges of capital murder, murder and kidnapping.

There is no word yet on an arraignment date.

Parker had been held in Idabel following her arrest Friday, hours after 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock was found dead inside a home on Austin Street in New Boston. Her unborn child was missing. Police say she died of injuries suffered when the baby was removed from her body.

Parker had the baby with her when she was stopped by a Texas DPS trooper in De Kalb around 10 a.m. on Friday. She claimed she had delivered the child, who was not breathing, on the side of the road.

Parker and the baby were taken to McCurtain County Memorial Hospital, where a doctor determined she had not given birth. Attempts were made to resuscitate the baby at the hospital, but they were unsuccessful. The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy in Texas.

Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

