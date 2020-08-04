Early afternoon drive-by shooting leaves two victims in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people have been injured in an early-Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting.

Shreveport police responded to reports of the shooting at 12:20 are at the scene of a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Morningside and Kent Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Ochsner’s LSU health in serious condition.

Preliminary information is that a blue Honda Civil drove by and opened fire on the victims and left the scene. It is unknown at this early part of the investigation whether their fire was exchanged.

Police now are searching the are for the blue Honda Civic.

MNC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details to this developing story as they become available.

