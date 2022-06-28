SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the scene of an early morning shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood that injured one person.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at AK’s Clark gas station on 4000 Jewella Ave. Police say a man was walking back to his car from the store when he was approached by three men in their 20s.

All three were armed with handguns. Officers say two were wearing black hoodies, the third was wearing a red hoodie. They demanded his vehicle and then shot him once in the leg. The men stole the vehicle and drove away in an unknown direction.

Shooting at AK’s Clark on Jewella Ave. (KTAL/KMSS staff)

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to gather video footage from surveillance cameras. If you have any information, call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.