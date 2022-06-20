SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded in a shooting in the Country Club neighborhood on the north side of Shreveport early Monday morning.

Police are investigating the scene on the 3700 block of Sumner St., where the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. Officers say a man was taking his trash out when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his chest then called the police.

The man told officers he doesn’t know who shot him. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment. Officials say his wounds are considered life-threatening.

Shreveport police are investigating the shooting. If you have any information contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.