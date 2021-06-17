Early morning shooting leaves Marshall man dead, suspect behind bars

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting in Marshall.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Veterans Ave.

According to the Marshall Police Department, 23-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson was charged in the shooting death of 50-year-old Cedric Eugene King.

When officers arrived they found King who had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

After being questioned by detectives Johnson was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on one count of 1st Degree Murder.