Early morning shooting on I-220 in Shreveport leaves 1 man dead and 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead and another injured following an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday. Police say the victims were in a vehicle on Interstate 220 near Jefferson Paige Road when they were shot at. The driver and a passenger in the back seat were both shot and drove themselves to the hospital.

The passenger in the back seat suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and died from his injuries. The driver of the car received non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body.

Police have no suspects at this time.