Early morning shooting sends one to the hospital

Shreveport Police responded to the scene of an early morning shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The shooting took place just after 4 a.m. at a home on Vivian Street.

When police arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that he was inside a home at the time of the shooting and that the home was shot numerous times.

There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.