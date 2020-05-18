Early morning shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a pair of shootings early Monday morning in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a pair of shootings early Monday morning in Shreveport.

Officers were first called to the 3000 block of Woodford Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting and arrived to find a man who had been fatally shot.

15 minutes later, officers were called to the 7000 block of Melrose Street, where a woman had reportedly been shot in the leg. Police later determined that the woman had been with the man on Woodford when they were both shot.

Police say they are looking for a suspect. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.