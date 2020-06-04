Early morning stabbing leaves one dead

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Crime scene generic_1509103943314.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead following a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Henderson Street just before 1 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he died.

SPD is questioning one suspect. This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

