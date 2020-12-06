Early Sunday morning fight leads to fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fight between to men became lethal when one of them produced a gun and shot the other.

Eric Brownlee Jr., 22, of Shreveport died of gunshot injuries at the hospital early Sunday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station on the corner of Jewella and Greenwood Road.

When police arrived they found Brownlee suffering from a gunshot to the upper body. Brownlee was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health fin life-threatening condition. He died of his injuries about an hour later.