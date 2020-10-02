East Texas caregiver arrested for stealing from elderly Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas caregiver is behind bars after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Shreveport.

On Thursday 44-year-old Conchetta Law, of Longview, was arrested for stealing $8,900 from the 92-year-old woman she cared for.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, between Oct. 2019 and May 2020 Law stole and forged checks from the victim’s bank account to pay her own rent, utilities, insurance, and car note.

Law was taken into custody in Longview and extradited back to Caddo Parish where she was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for Forgery and Exploitation of the Infirmed.

