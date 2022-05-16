SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in East Texas are trying to find a man and woman wanted on warrants for a felony sex crime.

According to a post on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 58-year-old Jimmy Moore and 46-year-old Wanda Moore of Huxley are wanted on warrants for prohibited sexual conduct, a felony.

“The SCSO is actively pursuing all tips and leads in regards to the Moore’s. We appreciate the information that has been provided which has greatly assisted us with narrowing down their location, however, we are still seeking additional information.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any further details about the alleged crime, but they are asking anyone with information that may lead to their arrests to contact CID Lt. DJ Dickerson at 936-572-0255.

The sheriff’s office says anyone believed to hinder their apprehension or involved with harboring or concealing or providing aid to avoid their arrest will be arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, which is a felony.