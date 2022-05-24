NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — A man accused of keeping his son’s corpse in his home for almost four years pleaded guilty last Tuesday.

67-year-old David McMichael was arrested in March at his New Boston home for the alleged abuse of his son’s corpse.

McMichael was arrested on March 29 when police came by to conduct a welfare check. Police discovered a dead body in the kitchen, which McMichael reportedly told them was his son, who died in May 2018. Police said that the remains were skeletal.

Police described their encounter with McMichael as “very accommodating” as he “let them in” and “told them what was going on.”

Neighbors also told police that McMichael kept to himself, and neither he nor his son Jason were seen much.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail the following day with the charge of abuse of a corpse, where he has remained until he made his guilty plea on Tuesday, after which he was released as he awaits sentencing.

According to judicial records, the judge of the 202nd District Court ordered a presentence investigation, resetting the sentencing for June 14.