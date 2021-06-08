East Texas man behind bars for sex crimes against a child in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a child for over a decade in Caddo Parish now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday 64-year-old Charles Warren Clayton, of Waskom, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Rape and Molestation of a Juvenile following an investigation by CPSO detectives.

Clayton is accused of sexually assaulting the victim over a 13-year period. He was previously convicted of Video Voyeurism in 2006.

Clayton was located in Waskom by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center with no bond.