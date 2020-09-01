East Texas man charged, accused of robbing 2 hotels in Marshall, shoving pregnant clerk

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly robbing two hotels in Marshall and shoving a pregnant clerk during one of the robberies Tuesday morning.

According to Marshall Police Department, Glenn Earl Johnson is charged with theft and robbery in connection with two separate hotel thefts at Fairfield Inn and Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Friday, August 28 and Tuesday, September 1.

MPD says around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called from the Fairfield Inn at 105 West Interstate 20 about someone stealing from the hotel’s register and shoving a pregnant clerk in the process.

Detectives investigating the case say they had knowledge of a similar theft at the Holiday Inn & Express & Suites at 500 Interstate 20 East last weekend. The theft resulted in a warrant for Johnson’s arrest, and his charges were upgraded to robbery after his alleged assault against the clerk.

Johnson reportedly fled from Marshall PD officers and was caught after a brief pursuit.

