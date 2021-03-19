East Texas newspaper carrier shot Friday morning near ETBU campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police are investigating after a woman who was delivering newspapers was shot early Friday morning near the campus of East Texas Baptist University.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Oak Street, a neighborhood just off-campus.

Several neighbors called 911 and a police officer in the area heard the gunshots. The victim, who was not identified, was seen screaming for help and also called 911.

She told officers that she did not know who shot her or why. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a Longview hospital for surgery.

There was no indication from investigators that there was any danger to the college campus.

Marshall police said more information would be released as it became available.