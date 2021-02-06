East Texas: Rowlett man charged in Friday night shooting death of Marshall man

KARNACK, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall, Texas, man is dead, and a Rowlett, Texas, man is behind bars charged in the Friday night shooting death, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Turnbaugh , 46, was arrested and charged in the death of 65-year-old Albert Wilson.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, HCSO deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting at 12934 FM 134 in Karnack, Texas.

The caller stated that a male subject had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was unconscious. When they arrived, deputies located the victim, later identified as Wilson, and began life-saving efforts.

Waskom Fire Department E.M.S. arrived on the scene, and rushed Wilson to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later was pronounced dead from the injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Turnbaugh was taken into custody and taken to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Following the interview, Turnbaugh was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher asked for prayers for the Wilson family, who he said, “lost a husband and a son in this act of violence.”

Fletcher said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.