SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas sex offender is free on bond after being arrested for failing to register his online accounts.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office James Michael Cagle, 25, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of violation sex offenders duty to register. The sheriff’s office said he failed to register all his online accounts, as required by law. This is a third degree felony.

He was released Thursday on a $20,000 bond after spending one night in jail.