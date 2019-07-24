East Texas store robbed at gunpoint, 2 suspects on the run

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two suspects who held three people at gunpoint inside an East Texas Dollar General.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m Tuesday in the 800 block of E. New Boston Rd. in Nash.

According to Nash Police Department Det. Michael Sutton two men armed with guns entered the store and held two employees and a customer at gunpoint while they went through the cash register.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects were wearing thick jackets and dark clothes, full ski masks, and gloves.

Det. Sutton said, “Just from the eye holes in the ski masks we were able to see that one of the subjects is a black male and the other subject is either a light-complected black male or a white male.”

Sutton added as far as inside Nash, this is the first robbery in years.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact the Nash Police Department at (903) 838-0822.

