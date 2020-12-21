East Texas teen arrested for allegedly posting ‘fake hit list’ on social media

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An East Texas high school student has been arrested after they allegedly posted a “fake hit list” on social media.

According to the Hooks Police Department, on Monday a 15-year-old was booked into the Bowie County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Felony False Alarm or Report involving a Public Primary or Secondary School.

On Thursday, Dec. 3 Hooks High School was placed on lockdown following a “suspicous persons” incident reported to HPD that was off campus and unrelated to the school.

School administrators began investigating after allegations surfaced about a student having a hit list and was threatening to shoot up the school. After looking into the matter they found there was no actual threat nor was there a hit list.

On Thursday, Dec. 10 a parent posted a list that included the names of several students on social media. This led to mass hysteria at the high school and several students did not attend school on Friday, Dec. 11.

HPD investigators later determined that the posted list had been fabricated by a student and provided to their parent in hopes of not having to attend school.