EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Police in El Dorado say a traffic stop led to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The driver then allegedly used his two-year-old son as a human shield.

On Aug 1 at 4:00 p.m, El Dorado Police say they stopped a vehicle for speeding near Champagnolle Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Officers contacted the driver, who then sped north on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Authorities say police were able to catch up to the vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and E. 19th St. The driver then turned west on 19th St. in front of the Union County Fair Grounds, passing several vehicles and running stop signs.

Officers stopped the chase but continued towards North West Ave. When they arrived, they found that the fleeing vehicle crashed, and a Union County Sheriff’s deputy was in the process of making contact with the driver.

Authorities were able to force open the driver’s side door, and the driver allegedly took his two-year-old son in his arms to use the child as a human shield. Law enforcement was able to free the child and take the driver into custody.

The driver, 30-year-old Brandon Anderson of El Dorado, Ark., was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. After receiving treatment, he was taken to the Union County Justice Facility.

Anderson was charged with fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, and kidnapping.