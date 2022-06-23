SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly male prisoner reportedly beaten at the Shreveport City Jail earlier this month has died and charges have been upgraded against the fellow inmate accused of attacking him.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Bobbie Young died Monday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he had been taken with head injuries on June 3 following an attack by a fellow inmate.

Police say 35-year-old Andrew Adaway was in a holding cell with Young when there was some kind of altercation between the two. According to SPD, Young fell and hit his head during that altercation.

Adaway, who had been booked hours earlier on simple assault and entering and remaining charges, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, Adaway remains at CCC and is now charged with second-degree murder, with bond on that charge set at $750,000.

In the case that landed him in the holding cell with Young, police say Adaway had threatened to beat someone and then refused to leave. He was booked into the city jail about four hours after Young was arrested and booked into the jail on drug and firearms charges.

An autopsy was ordered. The coroner’s office says an exact determination of the method and manner of Young’s death is pending further investigation.

According to the coroner’s office, Young’s death marks the 31st homicide to date in Caddo Parish in 2022.