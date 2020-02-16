Elderly man fatally shot in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly man shot and killed in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Saturday evening has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

John Henry McDonald, 85, of Shreveport, was shot and mortally wounded in the incident that occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue, at the 4100 block of Evers Drive.

Although McDonald was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochnser.

The slaying remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

