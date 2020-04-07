Elderly man jailed after allegedly shooting SPD officer; officer identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police officer is on the mend, while the 65-year-old man accused of shooting him sits behind bars facing attempted murder charges.

William Torrans, who allegedly shot Shreveport Police Cpl. Robert Brice just before noon on Monday, was taken into custody late Monday afternoon, following a more-than-four hour standoff with multiple law-enforcement agencies.

At 11:40 a.m. Monday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Residences of SpringRidge Apartments. Officers were told a male resident, later identified as Torrans, fired a shot at grounds crews after becoming agitated with them on the apartment complex’s property, and then retreated back into his apartment.

Multiple Shreveport Police patrol officers arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with Torrans. As officers arrived at his apartment building, Torrans opened fire with a handgun, striking Brice in the side of his body, narrowly missing his department issued ballistic vest. Brice was removed from the scene by officers with him and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, suffering only minor injuries.

Additional police resources from the Louisiana State Police, United States Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Shreveport Fire Department, and the Bossier City Police Department were requested and responded to the scene to assist in Torrans’ apprehension.

After a little more than four hours of repeated attempts to convince Torrans to surrender, authorities entered his apartment and took William Torrans into police custody. Torrans was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained while resisting arrest. For his alleged role in the crime, Torrans faces a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

