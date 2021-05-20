Employee at Huntington High School fired for alleged misconduct with student

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A staff member at Huntington High School has been fired and is being investigated after allegations of exhibiting inappropriate behavior towards a student.

The Caddo Parish School Board released a statement Thursday, confirming that an employee has been let go and an investigation is underway.

Caddo Schools takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. The district does not condone any actions in which a student’s mental or physical safety may be questioned. An employee at Huntington High School has been alleged to have had exhibited inappropriate behavior towards a student on campus. As soon as the district was made aware of the allegation, an investigation was launched. While the individual is no longer employed with the district, Caddo will continue to work closely with law enforcement to cooperate with any investigation. It is the district’s policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring. Such a background check was conducted for this individual and no history was found. The safety of our students remains our top priority and Caddo will aggressively continue to train staff in ways to spot potential misconduct and encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated. Caddo Parish Public Schools



The name of the employee has not been released to the public, and Caddo Schools did not specify the type of misconduct that was exhibited.