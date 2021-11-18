EMS and police responding to stabbing in west Shreveport

Crime

Stabbing on Kennedy Dr. in Mooretown neighborhood of Shreveport on Nov 18 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and emergency medical services responded to a call for a stabbing in the Mooretown neighborhood of Shreveport Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, an emergency call to Kennedy Dr. near the I-20 overpass came in around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Five units responded to reports of a stabbing. Three EMS units were also sent to the scene for a medical emergency.

Police say a woman cut a man on his neck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

